'The Mandalorian' Season 2 premiere set for October

By Express News Service

'The Mandalorian' has amassed a lot of subscribers for the new streaming channel Disney+. Thanks to the brimming cuteness of The Child (poplarly known as ‘Baby Yoda’). Looks like the channel doesn’t want to keep the fans waiting as they have planned to bring out the second season by October 2020.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger revealed the news in an investors call that the show will premiere in October. However, the exact release date has not been revealed yet.

The production of The Mandalorian Season 2 has been going on since June 2019 even as Season 1 was continuing its dream run.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian is the first live-action TV series in The Star Wars Franchise. It chronicles the journey of a bounty hunter, who protects an alien child belonging to the species of Star Wars’ popular character Yoda. The bounty hunter protects the child to deliver it to his client. The series features Pedro Pascal in the lead role as the Mandalorian.