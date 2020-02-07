Sam Raimi in talks for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

By Express News Service

Sam Raimi, the director of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy, might make a comeback to superhero films with Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The studio is reportedly in discussions with the director to helm the project, post the departure of Scott Derrickson.

It may be recalled that Derrickson, who directed the Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange, had walked out of the sequel over creative differences with the studio. However, the director will remain attached to the project as executive producer.

The studio hopes to start production of the film this May and it has been scheduled to hit the screen on May 7, 2021.

Sam Raimi, who had taken a break from directing feature films, recently produced the horror film The Grudge.