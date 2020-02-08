Rogue One director Gareth Edwards to make a sci-fi film

By Express News Service

Director Gareth Edwards, who last made Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will next helm a science-fiction story which is set in the near future. Produced by New Regency and Kiri Hart, the film will be written and directed by Gareth Edwards. No details about the cast has been unveiled yet.

Gareth Edwards broke into the scene with the 2010 film Monster. The director followed this with the 2014 film Gorilla, which went on to become a major success at the box office. Edwards then made Rogue One, which was also a commercial success but faced issues in production. As a result, Tony Gilroy was brought in to supervise reshoots.