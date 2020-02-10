Home Entertainment English

Academy includes Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali', Rahman's 'Jai Ho' in Oscar montages

While Ray was felicitated with an Honorary Award at the 64th Academy Awards in 1991, Rehman had created history in 2009 after he bagged two Oscars for Danny Boyle's India-set "Slumdog Millionaire".

Published: 10th February 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

A R Rahman

A R Rahman with his Oscar awards in 2009. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: India found its moment at the 92nd Oscars after the Academy celebrated Satyajit Ray's 1955 classic "Pather Panchali" and musician A R Rahman's Oscar-winning song "Jai Ho" in its montage videos.

Ray's film, the first part of his critically-acclaimed "The Apu Trilogy", is hailed as one of the most iconic films made in India.

The movie, which marked the directorial debut of the legendary filmmaker, explores the childhood of a young Bengali named Apu who aspires to be a writer.

The montage of international films also featured shots of movies such "Amour", "The Intouchables", "A Separation", "In The Mood Of Love" and "Amelie", among others.

Ray was felicitated with an Honorary Award at the 64th Academy Awards in 1991 before his demise in April 1992.

Rahman had created history in 2009 after he bagged two Oscars -- best original score and best original song -- for Danny Boyle's India-set "Slumdog Millionaire".

Tracks such as "Eye of the tiger" from "Rocky", "My heart will go on" from "Titanic", "I Have Nothing" from "The Bodyguard" and "Ghost" featured in the montage for original score.

The 92nd Academy Awards saw South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" emerge as the big winner of the night.

The film, which had its India premiere at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), bagged four Oscars -- best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film awards.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oscars montage Satyajit Ray The Apu trilogy A R Rahman
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp