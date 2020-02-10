Celebs make thoughtful fashion choices for Oscars 2020

Home Entertainment English

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the documentary “For Sama,” used her gown for some political messaging in Arabic.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Wearing their views literally on their sleeves, Hollywood stars Natalie Portman, Joaquin Phoenix, Spike Lee and others put their best foot forward at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Portman, a vocal supporter of gender equality, made a subtle yet powerful statement when she walked the red carpet wearing a black Dior cape with the last names of women directors snubbed by the Academy Awards embroidered on it.

"Little Women" director Greta Gerwig, "The Farewell's" Lulu Wang and Melina Matsoukas, who directed "Queen and Slim", were among the names etched in gold on her cape.

Other women filmmakers whose names appeared on Portman's cape were Lorene Scafaria ("Hustlers"), Mati Diop ("Atlantics"), Marianne Heller ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"), Joanna Hogg ("The Souvenir"), Alma Har'el ("Honey Boy") and Celine Sciamma ("Portrait of a Lady on Fire").

Phoenix, the best actor Oscar winner, honoured his promise of wearing the same Stella McCartney tuxedo throughout the award season to promote sustainable fashion.

"Booksmart" actor Kaitlyn Dever wore a Louis Vuitton dress made with tencel, an eco-friendly fibre, while best actress nominee, Saoirse Ronan adorned a Gucci gown that featured a V-neck bodice crafted from the black satin remains of her Bafta dress.

Veteran actor Jane Fonda also chose to repeat her beaded red Elie Saab Couture gown, which she wore at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Filmmaker Spike Lee paid a touching tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant by wearing a Gucci suit in the colour of the basketball star's team Lakers.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash last month at the age of 41, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Lee also had the athlete's jersey number 24 emblazoned on his outfit with purple and gold details.

He completed his look with orange Nike trainers.

Known for his over-the-top fashion picks, actor Billy Porter went for another unusual ensemble for the Oscars 2020.

The "Pose"star wore a custom two-piece by British designer Giles Deacon.

The garment consisted of a 24-carat gold bodice and a flowy silk maxi-skirt.

He paired up with custom Jimmy Choo shoes in gold to match the outfit.

Costume designer Sandy Powell, who was nominated for her work on Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman", got her white pantsuit autographed by Hollywood A-listers at the red carpet.

According to media reports, Powell is planning to auction the outfit to raise money to save the former home of her mentor and close friend, Derek Jarman, the artiste and LGBT activist, who died in 1994.

"Ugly Betty" star America Ferrera and singer Ciara both looked radiant as they flaunted their baby bumps on the red carpet.

Metallic tones with embellishment was also one of the favourite looks of the night with Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Janelle Monae, Rebel Wilson among others rocking the look.

Hollywood biggies Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek and best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo went the monochrome way, while most of the men opted for traditional black tuxedo.

