WATCH | Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars, receives standing ovation

Published: 10th February 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The sophisticated and sober Oscars audiences lost themselves to the tunes of rapper Eminem, who gave a surprise performance at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, performed his popular track "Lose yourself" from "8 Mile" for which he won best original song Oscar in 2003.

He received a standing ovation from the who's who of the entertainment industry including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Grammy winner Billie Ellish and Anthony Ramos.

However, veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese appeared to be unimpressed by the act.

This was Eminem's first performance at the Oscars.

He was reportedly set to perform at the 2003 ceremony, but refused the offer as the Academy wanted him to use the censored version of the same track.

He did not even attend the then awards show and his Oscar was accepted by film's co-writer Luis Resto.

The issue of censor didn't appear upset Eminem this time as he was bleeped thrice during the act.

Post his performance, the rapper also took to Twitter to thank the Academy for letting him charge up the evening.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity. Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," he wrote alongside a video of Resto receiving the trophy from veteran singer-actor Barbara Streisand.

According to multiple reports, Eminem's appearance was a tightly kept secret.

