WATCH | V Unbeatable's performance on Rajinikanth's track in US dance show wows judges

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable recenty enthralled the judges of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" with their performance on superstar Rajinikanth's "Marana mass" from the movie "Petta" in the finale.

A video of the performance is doing the rounds on internet, in which the dance group members can be seen indulging in mindblowing stunts and flips while grooving to the Tamil track.

Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon gave a standing ovation after the energetic dance act.

Sharing the video, Mandel took to Twitter and praised V Unbeatables.

"This is by far the best act that has ever graced any of the stages on any talent show. @v_unbeatable brings more passion and dedication than any group I've ever seen. I hope they WIN! #AGTChampions," he tweeted.

The Indian dance team participated in "America's Got Talent" last year, and ended up bagging the fourth spot. They continue to make India proud on "America's Got Talent: The Champions".