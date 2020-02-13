Home Entertainment English

Can envision my future with loads of children: Jennifer Aniston

Aniston, the daughter of actors Nancy Dow and John Aniston, doesn't really see herself becoming a mother, she likes daydreaming about her future fantasy.

Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is more than convinced that her future is full of children.

Aniston was talking to her close friend and actress Sandra Bullock in a new Interview magazine chat where she noted that although she has no children of her own at the moment, she can certainly see loads of children in years to come, according to a media report.

"It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked," Jennifer tells Sandra of her ideal future. "That's the joyous snapshot in my head."

Aniston, the daughter of actors Nancy Dow and John Aniston, doesn't really see herself becoming a mother, she likes daydreaming about her future fantasy.

"I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilised and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made me think, 'I don't want to do that. I don't want to be that. I don't want to experience this feeling I'm having in my body right now. I don't want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that,' " she said.

