Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner expecting first child with husband Joe Jonas 

A source close to the two stars told the outlet that their family and friends are 'super excited for them'.

Published: 13th February 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ( Photo | Sophie Turner, Instagram)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ( Photo | Sophie Turner, Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together.

According to a source to eonline.com, the star is about four months along, and while it's still "early" days, the couple is "extremely excited".

"They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them," added the source.

Both of their families are keeping their thoughts and feelings to themselves for the moment since the pair hasn't confirmed the news on their own yet.

"At the moment, they and the rest of the Jonas family are travelling through central Europe as they continue their Happiness Begins tour.

As per a source to Just Jared, which first reported the news, the couple is keeping things "hush-hush", but "friends and family are super excited for them".

The couple attended the Grammy Awards together in January, and were spotted in London days later with Turner wearing a baggy sweatshirt, reports pagesix.com.

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 30, tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sophie Turner Sophie Turner pregnant
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp