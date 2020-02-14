Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Billie Eilish drops James Bond theme song 'No time to die'

The news of Billie going to croon the theme song for the 25th installment of the upcoming spy-thriller 'No Time to Die' has been the talk of the town ever since she was signed to sing the song.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

The star who made history in this year's Grammy is the youngest artist ever to write and record a Bond theme. (YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Grammy winner Billie Eilish took fans on a musical ride as she dropped the much-awaited theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' on Friday.

The news of Billie going to croon the theme song for the 25th installment of the upcoming spy-thriller 'No Time to Die' has been the talk of the town ever since she was signed to sing the song.

The 18-year-old singer dropped the news of the release of the song on Instagram and wrote: "No Time To Die" OUT NOWWWWWW."

Her followers gave a considerable amount of positive comments for the song.

The four-minute-three-second long audio begins on a slow tone, and just a minute into the song, the singer takes the high pitch. Supported by the background orchestra later, the song gives the ultimate Bond touch.

The song includes legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

The official Bond handle on Instagram also announced of Billie's performance of the song at the 2020 Brit Awards in London on February 18.

"No Time To Die" by @billieeilish - the theme song for the 25th James Bond film is OUT NOW. Billie will perform the song at the 2020 @brits on 18 Feb accompanied by @finneas, @hanszimmer and @johnnymarrgram #NoTimeToDie #Bond25," the caption read.

The star who made history in this year's Grammy is the youngest artist ever to write and record a Bond theme. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Billie Eilish No Time to Die James Bond Hollywood
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp