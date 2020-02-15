Rufus Sewell cast in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic

By Express News Service

Rufus Sewell has joined the cast of Baz Luhrmann’s much-anticipated musical drama based on the life of legendary singer Elvis Presley. Sewell will play Vernon Presley, father of Elvis, who is essayed by actor Austin Butler.

Titled Elvis, the film also features Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of the ‘King of Rock and Roll.’

Besides Sewell, Elvis, which has been written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal as Presley’s mother Gladys.

Elvis will mark Luhrmann’s first directorial since the 2013 Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer The Great Gatsby. Sewell most recently starred as Sid Luft opposite Renee Zellweger in Judy and with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in The Father.