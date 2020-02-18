China premiere of 'No Time to Die' called off due to Coronavirus

By Express News Service

The Beijing premiere and a tour of other cities in China for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.



It is reported that Daniel Craig and other cast members will not attend the April screening or the subsequent publicity tour of the country.

Theatres across China continue to remain shut amid efforts to control the spread of the virus, which has resulted in a death toll of more than 1,700 people in the country.



The Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial will have Craig return as Bond for the fifth and final time.



Apart from franchise regulars Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, and Namoi Harris, No Time To Die, also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch.



No Time To Die is expected to release in the UK on April 8, and in North America on April 10.