Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow hints that film will go on floors soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Looks like the post-production works of Jurassic World 3 are going on in full swing and the film is all set to go on floors soon.



A tweet by the director of the upcoming film, Colin Trevorrow, has got the fans of the franchise all excited.



Recently, Colin took to Twitter to share a picture of a model dinosaur and captioned it ‘Ready’.

The post-credit scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hinted that dinosaurs enter into human settlements.



Other details about the plot are kept under wraps and it is expected that more details will be unveiled soon. Jurassic World 3 is one of the much-anticipated films of 2021.



The film will have Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning to play their respective characters, Claire and Owen.