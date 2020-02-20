Gerard Butler to star in Ashok Amritraj’s next production

By Express News Service

Gerard Butler, who was last seen in Angels Have Fallen, will be headlining STX Films’ action thriller, titled Remote Control. According to reports, John Mathieson will direct the movie from a script by Mark Burnell, the writer of the novel that will serve as the basis for the project.

Butler, 50, will essay the role of Michael Rafter, a former war correspondent turned corporate security consultant, whose life is overturned when he receives a mysterious phone call from an unknown source.



“Intrigued by the caller’s intent, Rafter investigates and soon uncovers the threads of a global conspiracy, finding himself drawn into a fight for his life and pursued by the 212, a powerful shadow organization,” reads the synopsis.