Home Entertainment English

BTS' 30-second teaser makes TikTok crash, new album releases with 40 lakh pre-orders

BTS have gained a huge global following, becoming the first K-pop group to top charts in US and Britain with a string of sold-out shows in LA, Paris and London's Wembley Stadium.

Published: 21st February 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

The group rolled out a 30-second preview of lead single 'ON' exclusively on TikTok Thursday, momentarily causing the short-form video app to crash.

The group rolled out a 30-second preview of lead single 'ON' exclusively on TikTok Thursday, momentarily causing the short-form video app to crash. (Photo | @BTS_bighit, Twitter)

By AFP

SEOUL: K-pop superstars BTS released their new album Friday, breaking records even before it came out as the country's most pre-ordered album of all time, with its lead single the first track debuting on video app TikTok.  

BTS - or Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts - have gained a huge global following, becoming the first K-pop group to top charts in the US and Britain with a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris and London's Wembley Stadium.

Their latest effort, "Map of the Soul: 7", launched worldwide at 6 pm Friday South Korean time (0900 GMT).

The digit is a reference to the number of members in the band, and the years since they made their debut.

The group rolled out a 30-second preview of lead single "ON" exclusively on TikTok Thursday, momentarily causing the short-form video app to crash.

WATCH 

They are the first band to introduce a single via TikTok, and the snippet offered a challenge titled #OnChallenge -- where fans were invited to use the sound to create their own videos.

More than 33,000 videos were made using the track by Friday morning, including fans dancing and reacting -- in places including classrooms.

"Guys I'm so excited and nervous and probably gonna skip a few minutes of my biology lesson and listen to Mots: 7 at the toilet," one fan posted on Twitter.

The song "ON", is "like a diary of our past seven years", BTS member RM told Apple Music.

"We stumble from time to time but we got back up... It's like a declaration that we have admitted our destiny."

The collection is already the most-preordered South Korean album of all time, with more than 4.02 million copies sold.

"We did expand our musical spectrum," RM said, on the group's remarkable career since its debut. 

"In 2013 we had a performance in front of 300 people, 500 people. But now we are doing stadium tours, so everything's got bigger and happier."

Another Twitter fan posted: "Finally it's coming and I'm so proud of Bangtan. We will break records again and we will be even stronger together."

But one dark cloud on the band's otherwise stellar horizon has emerged: a high-profile concert initially scheduled for March 8 in Daegu has been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BTS BTS new album BTSCOMEBACK2020 We on with BTS Map of the soul 7
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp