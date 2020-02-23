Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift celebrates boyfriend Joe Alwyn's birthday

According to an eyewitness to E!News, the famous lovebirds were not alone. English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn and other friends joined them at a table of six for dinner, the source

Published: 23rd February 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Taylor Swift celebrated her boyfriend Joe Alwyn's birthday with a dinner at the luxurious London hot spot Bob Bob Ricard on Friday night (local time).

According to an eyewitness to E!News, the famous lovebirds were not alone. English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn and other friends joined them at a table of six for dinner, the source informed.

The eyewitness stated that they had fun drinking champagne at the table by pushing a button that says 'Press for Champagne' and having it immediately dispensed. They were at the place for several hours enjoying the night.

During the gathering, the group also stayed entertained by drawing at the table and playing a game.

According to another eyewitness, the 30-year-old singer's bodyguard carried a stack of books from the dinner table that included Oxford English Dictionary and English novel 'A Month in the Country'.

The 'Lover' singer and the 'Harriet' actor who have been dating for more than two years have kept their romance mainly out of the spotlight, however, Swift briefly hinted on falling for Alwyn in her Netflix documentary. The couple were also shown embracing backstage during her Reputation Tour.

The 'Fearless' singer recalled, "I was also falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life."

Last month, they also evidenced their relationship by marking a joint attendance at the 2020 Golden Globes, where Swift was nominated for Best Original Song. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp