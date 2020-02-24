Kirk Douglas leaves most of his USD 61 million fortune to charity

Home Entertainment English

LOS ANGELES: The late Hollywood veteran Kirk Douglas has left the bulk of his USD 61 million fortune to charity.

The actor, who passed away on February 5 at the age of 103, didn't leave much of his estate and wealth to his celebrity son, Michael Douglas.

The star gave away of USD 50 million from his estate to Douglas Foundation, the charity he co-founded with his wife Anne Beydens Douglas nearly six decades ago and which aims to "help those who cannot otherwise help themselves", reported Mirror.

The non-profit organisation supports the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, The Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Centre and a St.

Lawrence University scholarship for underprivileged students. It also gives funds to Westwood's Sinai Temple and Culver City's Kirk Douglas Theater, a restored venue. It is unclear who will receive the remaining USD 10 million.

Kirk Douglas is survived by wife Anne, and his three sons, Joel, Peter, and Michael. At the time of Kirk Douglas' death, Michael had remembered his father's contribution to public service.

"Kirk's life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," the actor had said.

Kirk Douglas was a cinema icon for Hollywood and he is best remembered for starring in movies such as "Spartacus", "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea", "The Bad and the Beautiful" and "Champion".

