Jurassic World 3 officially titled Jurassic World : Dominion

By Express News Service

The third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise, which was tentatively called Jurassic World 3, has now been officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion. Director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to announce the title of the film, which went on floors Monday.Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead roles.

In a move that Pratt referred to as an Avengers: Endgame moment, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of cast members of the original Jurassic Park movie — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Treverrow, who directed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the second film in the franchise, is also serving as the executive producer along with Steven Spielberg.Jurassic World: Dominion, which is produced by Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, is slated to hit the screens on June 11, 2021.

