Vin Diesel feels pressure playing superhero in 'Bloodshot'

By Express News Service

Vin Diesel

Diesel recently took to Instagram and posted a video about making the film, explaining about the pressure he faced while filming the movie. It was not easy for Hollywood star Vin Diesel to prepare for the role of a superhero in the upcoming film Bloodshot. Diesel recently took to Instagram and posted a video about making the film, explaining about the pressure he faced while filming Bloodshot.

Directed by Dave Wilson, the action movie follows super-soldier Ray, aka the superhero Bloodshot. “First of all, other than the Groot character...it was the established superhero I have ever played. So after all with that comes a certain amount of pressure.

“The character of Ray Garrison, who’s Bloodshot, a personality who has handled post-traumatic stress dysfunction and actually represents the idea of the forgotten or discarded soldier. It was important to research the sentiment that existed in a few of our veterans, and Bloodshot has been the military’s favourite superhero,” Diesel said.