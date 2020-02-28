Home Entertainment English

Content for discontented: This is how western artists, celebrities are reacting to CAA

American actor John Cusack has been keeping a hawk-eye on the CAA protests since December of last year, tweeting out his concern over the increasing violence.

Published: 28th February 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

The Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode on February 23 was about “divisive policies being adopted by the Modi government”

By shantanu david
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Thank goodness for YouTube. After Indian OTT platform Hotstar pulled the latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in which the British-American comedian eviscerates the Citizen (Amendment) Act and draws attention to the “divisive policies being adopted by the Modi government”, people have been flocking to YouTube to watch the show.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recited Aamir Aziz’s poem on February 22 against
the CAA, while protesting Wikileaks’ Julian Assange’s arrest

Coming out just a few hours prior to US President Donald Trump’s first state visit to India (the show airs on late Sunday night in US time, which is Monday morning here), Oliver doesn’t mince his criticism of PM Narendra Modi and his government, and ends the episode saying, “Because India, home of this enduring symbol of love [Taj Mahal], frankly deserves a lot more than this temporary symbol of hate [Modi].”Oliver isn’t the only celebrity from the West who has criticised the CAA.

As mob violence in Delhi continues to seethe, and the death toll climbs, far away in London, Roger Waters, founder of iconoclastic progressive rock band Pink Floyd, recited a poem by poet and Jamia Milia Islamia student Aamir Aziz. The guitarist was protesting against the extradition of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange in the British capital when he read out Aziz’s words:

“Kill us, we will become ghosts, and write of your killings, with all the evidence. You write jokes in court, we will write ‘justice’ on the walls. We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear, we will write so clearly that even the blind will read. You write injustice on earth, we will write revolution in the sky.
Everything will be remembered, everything recorded.”

American actor John Cusack has been keeping a hawk-eye on the CAA protests since December of last year, tweeting out his concern over the increasing violence. “Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night. Fascism is not a joke - we use the word with the understanding it’s deadly,” he tweeted on December 16.

He also condemned the mob violence in a tweet yesterday. Meanwhile, the John Oliver episode has since been watched by millions on the show’s official YouTube channel. Violence, after all, is seldom met with silence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA John Oliver Donald Trump Roger Waters
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp