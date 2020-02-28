Netflix extends Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act' for seven more episodes

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popular stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj's "Patriot Act" has been extended by streaming giant Netflix for seven more episodes.

The Peabody-winning series' initial supersized order was for 32 episodes that wrapped in December.

According to Deadline, the new episodes will premiere beginning March 29, with installments dropping weekly into May.

"The Peabody-winning comedy show explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity.

Each week, Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world," the show's logline read. "Patriot Act" premiered in October 2018.