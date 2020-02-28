Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Taylor Swift looks unrecognisable in self-directed music video 'The Man'

Released in the later hours of Thursday, the new music video, with the help of prosthetics features a disguised Swift.

Taylor Swift's transformation in her self-directed music video 'The Man'.

Taylor Swift's transformation in her self-directed music video 'The Man'. (Photo | YouTue Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The just-released video of Taylor Swift's new single 'The Man' not only sees her completely transformed as a man but the singer is also in the director's chair for the first time.

The 33-year-old star had taken it to Twitter to announce the release of her new single from the 'Lover' album.

Clocking in at four minutes and 14 seconds, the fulcrum of the video is about a man who bosses around at the office, parties, and plays Tennis.

Strong with feminist themes and defiant lyrics, the video ends on a note where Taylor is seen taking charge of the director's chair.

Earlier, the 'Love Story' singer had taken to Instagram stories to express her excitement over taking up the director's role for the first time.

The new music video calls out the double standards to which women are usually subjected to. (ANI)

