Home Entertainment English

Golden Globes to serve plant-based meal at 77th annual awards ceremony

Though there was some initial push back about changing the menu just about two weeks before the show,  The Beverly Hilton hotel eventually agreed on the new menu.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria speaks during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria speaks during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: The Golden Globes, known as the "party of the year", is going with a meatless menu for its 77th annual awards show. Guests will be served a 100 per cent plant-based meal just ahead of showtime on Sunday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said on Thursday that it wants the initiative to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste. "If there's a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change. The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis," HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said.

The annual awards ceremony will air on NBC and be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Soria said that there was some initial push back about changing the menu just about two weeks before the show, but the hotel eventually agreed on the new menu. "People were basically saying it's too late, we're ready with all the orders, the holidays and all that," he said.

"But after we began discussions, meeting for one or two days, (the hotel) accepted the change completely. They started to experiment with how to do plant-based meals that was not just their symbolic steps, but also something that guests will enjoy," he added.

Matthew Morgan, executive chef at The Beverly Hilton, called the menu change initially surprising. But he ultimately understood it would send a positive message. "It was a little shocking when first mentioned, because of being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu. But once we thought about it and the message that it sent, we were really excited about it. That's something I stand behind myself," he said.

Items on the main entree include king oyster mushrooms scallops and wild mushroom risotto, along with roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrots. A chilled golden beet soup will be served as an appetizer.

HFPA partnered with Icelandic Glacial, a naturally alkaline and sustainably-sourced natural spring water. The water will be served in glass bottles to eliminate plastic waste in the ballroom and red carpet, which is reused at other events throughout the year.

Soria called the food "excellent" after a recent taste-testing. Morgan said making the change wasn't too difficult. He said that the first course was already vegan and the main course was a vegan alternate in which they enhanced the dish to add some "pop and colour to the plate".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globes Golden Globes food menu Golden Globes award
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp