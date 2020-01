Marvel's 'WandaVision' to release in late 2020 on Disney Plus

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney Plus has moved the premiere date of its upcoming Marvel series "WandaVision" from early 2021 to later this year.

The superhero series, which marks the return of Elisabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision, is being directed by Matt Shakman.

The news of new premiere date was shared the official Twitter handle of the streaming service.

"Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and 'Aladdin' to #LizzieMcGuire and 'WandaVision', here's a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year," read the post.

Jac Schaeffer, the scribe of "Captain Marvel", is writing, producing and serving as showrunner on the series.

The show will also feature Teyonah Parris as older version of Monica Rambeau (the young girl from "Captain Marvel").

Actor Kathryn Hahn is on board to play the role of a "noisy neighbour".

Also joining the series are Kat Dennings, who is reprising her role as Darcy from "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World", and Randall Park, who is returning as government agent Jimmy Woo from "Ant-Man and the Wasp".

"WandaVision" will also tie into the upcoming Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch.