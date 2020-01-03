Home Entertainment English

Tried to make a speech and couldn't get it out: Daniel Craig on filming final scene as Bond

Post the success of the 2006 'Casino Royale' film, Craig went on to reprise the role of the suave spy in 2008's 'Quantum of Solace', 2012's 'Skyfall', and 2015's 'Spectre'.

Published: 03rd January 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel Craig in James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

Daniel Craig in James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

By PTI

LONDON: "No Time to Die" will be actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final appearance as the fictional British spy James Bond and the star says filming the last scene of the movie was an emotional moment.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the actor said that it was tough to say goodbye to the movie's cast and crew.

"It was potentially a bit of an anti-climax, because they usually are. Actually, it was very emotional. The whole crew came round and gathered outside.

Everybody was hugging each other. I tried to make a speech and couldn't get it out," Craig said.

He also revealed the reason behind him saying yes to "Casino Royale", his first film as 007.

"I was completely ready to just go, 'That's the way I see Bond. You don't like it? Fair enough'.

One of the biggest reasons I did 'Casino Royale' is the line, 'A vodka martini, please.'

'Shaken or stirred?' My reply was written in the script as, 'Do I look like I give a f***?' And that's it.

That's the reason I did it.

"Because what I could not do, and what I refused to do, was repeat what had gone before.

What was the f*****g point? So I'd rather have just done one and gone, 'OK, swing and a miss. There you go. Tried my best'," he said.

Post the success of the 2006 film, Craig went on to reprise the role of the suave spy in 2008's "Quantum of Solace", 2012's "Skyfall", and 2015's "Spectre".

"No Time To Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will hit the theatres on April 8, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Daniel Craig James Bond James Bond movie Cary Joji Fukunaga
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp