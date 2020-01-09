Hans Zimmer to score latest Bond movie after Dan Romer fired over 'creative differences'

By Express News Service

The upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die seems to be hitting one roadblock after another. After multiple setbacks, which included Danny Boyle stepping down from the project and being replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, it’s now known that Hans Zimmer has been roped in at the last minute to score for the film.

This comes after composer Dan Romer was dismissed last month over “creative differences.”

Director Fukunaga had previously worked with Romer on Beasts of No Nation and the Netflix miniseries Maniac.

Considering that the film is already in post-production, it is said that Zimmer will have to work round the clock to complete the score.

This marks the first time in the 58-year history of Bond films that a composer has been replaced during post-production.

Known for films such as Inception, Gladiator, and Interstellar, this will be the first time Zimmer is composing for a Bond film. With Daniel Craig returning as agent 007 for the last time, No Time To Die will hit screens in April.