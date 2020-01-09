Home Entertainment English

Netflix's sleeper hit 'Sex Education' romps back for second season

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven.

Still from the Netflix show Sex Education.

By Express News Service

Mark your calendars, as class will soon be back in session, as the second season of Netflix’s sleeper hit comedy series, Sex Education, romps back for a second season.

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In Season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

In Season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The second season is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are also Executive Producers on the series. The series stars Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game, Hugo), Gillian Anderson (The X-files, The Crown, The Fall), Emma Mackey (The Winter Lake, Eiffel, Death on the Nile), Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth) among a host of other young talents.

