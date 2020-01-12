Anupam Kher's 'New Amsterdam' gets three more seasons renewal

By ANI

WASHINGTON: NBC renewed another three seasons of 'New Amsterdam'. Anupam Kher, who plays Dr Vijay Kapoor in the television series, shared a series of pictures, announcing the renewal late on Saturday.

He took to Instagram and wrote "What a FANTASTIC, AMAZING, MIND-BLOWING news!!!! Our show @nbcnewamsterdam gets an extension of THREE more seasons. Congratulations to the whole team!!! Jai Ho!!! #kuchbhihosaktahai"

Till the second season, the show has succeeded to attract an average of 9.8 million viewers. This seems a good show to win Tuesdays at 10 pm in the demo. With a week of delayed viewing, the series scores the third-biggest lift on all of television and second-highest for the network.

Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher round out the core cast. 'New Amsterdam' is the third NBC show to score an early renewal, joining 'This Is Us' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.'