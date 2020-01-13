'Silence of the Lambs' spin-off  'Clarice' in works at CBS

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Clarice", a TV series centred on FBI agent Clarice Starling of "The Silence of the Lambs", is in development at CBS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network announced the project during Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

The series hails from writers and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

It will be set in 1993, a year after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs", and focus on the untold personal story of Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington DC.

"After more than 20 years of silence, we're privileged to give voice to one of America's most enduring heroes" Clarice Starling.

Clarice's bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark.

But hers is the very story we need today, "her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always," said Kurtzman and Lumet in a joint statement.

Kurtzman will executive produce via his Secret Hideout banner, which is currently under a five-year deal at CBS Television Studios.

Jodie Foster played Clarice in the adaptation of "The Silence of the Lambs", while in the "Hannibal" movie, the role was essayed by Julianne Moore.

The films were based on Thomas Harris' psychological horror novels of the same name.