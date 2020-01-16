Amazon's 'Lords of the Rings' series unveils main cast

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Amazon has officially announced the cast of its forthcoming "Lord of the Rings" series which will be led by actors Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and Nazanin Boniadi.

As earlier reported by Variety, Aramayo is replacing Will Poulter in the much-anticipated series and will be joined by Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and another "Game of Thrones" alum Joseph Mawle.

Aramayo will portray the male protagonist Beldor, while Kavenagh will play Tyra, the female lead.

Newcomer Morfydd Clark will also feature in the series as young Galadriel, a part previously portrayed by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" trilogies.

Also joining the cast are Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith and Charlie Vickers.

"These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide," series showrunners J D Payne and Patrick McKay said.

Payne and McKay are writing the series. The series will not be a retelling of Jackson's Oscar-winning trilogy. It will explore the story set before the events of the first 'LOTR' novel, "The Fellowship of the Ring".

In addition, "GOT" scribe Bryan Cogman is on board as a consulting producer on the project along with J A Bayona set to direct multiple episodes. Production will begin in February.