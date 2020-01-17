Home Entertainment English

Eminem drops surprise new album 'Music To be Murdered By'

'Rap God' Eminem also revealed in a tweet that the album is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock.

Published: 17th January 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Eminem's new album. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Rap God' Eminem on Friday gave his fans a stunning surprise as he decided to drop an album titled 'Music To Be Murdered By'.

The rapper decided to break the news on Twitter and wrote: "It's your funeral...#MusicToBeMurderedBy Out Now".

'Music to be Murdered By' is Eminem's 11th studio album. The latest feature of the rapper has 20 songs.

Some of the songs in the album are 'In Too Deep', 'Godzilla', 'Darkness' and 'Leaving Heaven'.

The rapper also revealed in a tweet that the album is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock.

"Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred! #MusicToBeMurderedBy," Eminem tweeted.

In the album, Eminem has collaborated with Ed Sheeran (Those Kinda Nights and Skylar Grey (Leaving Heaven).

It is not the first time that Eminem has dropped a surprise album, as he did so in 2018 as well. The album titled 'Kamikaze' was released by the rapper roughly 17 months back.

'Kamikaze' had opened on the number one slot on the Billboard 200 list.

The rapper has won 15 Grammys so far. He won the latest Grammy in 2015 as he took the prize for Best Rap Album (The Marshall Mathers LP 2) and Best Rap/Song Collaboration (The Monster, featuring Rihanna).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Music To Be Murdered By Rap god Eminem
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp