Chris Hemsworth to turn 'human guinea pig' for Nat Geo's docu-series 'Limitless'

The scientific series will see Hemsworth undergo a number of challenges that will explore different ways humans can live longer.

Published: 19th January 2020 03:53 PM

Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth. (Photo | FB@Marvel Studios)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth will be turning into a "human guinea pig" for National Geographic series "Limitless".

The docu-series, to be executive produced by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, was announced at the 2020 Television Critics Association press tour, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The scientific series will see Hemsworth undergo a number of challenges that will explore different ways humans can live longer.

The show will then follow the 36-year-old actor as he discovers how to live a healthier and smarter life by transforming himself through six physical and mental challenges around the world.

Each episode will tackle a different technique that is to help extend human life  like regenerating damage, shocking the body, and supercharging memory.

"Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science," Hemsworth said in a statement.

"We're hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck," he added.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star will also executive produce the show alongside Ben Grayson, Jane Root and Arif Nurmohamed of Nutopia, Matt Renner and Bengt Anderson. Ruth Shurman will serve as the showrunner.

