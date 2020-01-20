Jennifer Aniston scores maiden SAG best actress trophy

Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for 'The Morning Show' at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for 'The Morning Show' at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Morning Show" star Jennifer Aniston won her first best female actor in a drama series honour at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

The actor began her acceptance speech by joking about her character in "The Morning Show".

"Who knew that emotional break-downs felt that good? It was literally like seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that," she said.

She went on to thank her co-star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon and head writer Kerry Ehrin for creating "layered and complicated and messy and ugly and just beautifully human" characters.

Aniston also gave actor Adam Sandler a shoutout after he was snubbed by the 2020 SAG Awards and Oscars for his performance as a jeweller with a gambling problem in "Uncut Gems".

"Adam Sandler, your performance was extraordinary and your magic is real buddy, I love you" she said.

