Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Martin Scorsese's next movie

This is the first time that the two actors, who have been awards-season fixtures this year, are collaborating on a Scorsese full-length film.

Published: 20th January 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Leonardo DiCaprio, right, presents the lifetime achievement award to Robert De Niro at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Leonardo DiCaprio, right, presents the lifetime achievement award to Robert De Niro at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Martin Scorsese's favourite leading men, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are coming together for the director's next film.

DiCaprio, who was on the stage to present De Niro the Life Achievement Award at SAG Awards, confirmed that he and 'The Irishman' star will be in "Killers of the Flower Moon".

De Niro, 76, and DiCaprio, 45, are the only two actors to have worked with Scorsese on multiple projects though separately.

This is the first time that the two actors, who have been awards-season fixtures this year thanks to their performance in 'The Irishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', are collaborating on a Scorsese full-length film though they appeared in the director's short movie 'The Audition'.

Based on David Grann's best-selling 2017 nonfiction book "Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on the 1920s Osage murders, when several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land.

The newly formed FBI starts investigating the murders.

The screenplay is by Eric Roth of "A Star Is Born" and "Forrest Gump" fame.

De Niro has starred in some nine Scorsese movies, most notable being "Taxi Driver", "Raging Bull", "Good Fellas", "Cape Fear" and "The Irishman" while DiCaprio has worked with the director on "Gangs of New York", "The Aviator", "The Departed", "Shutter Island" and "The Wolf of Wall Street".

