Nothing scripted for 'Friends' reunion: co-creator Marta Kauffman

Published: 21st January 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

'Friends' starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer

'Friends' starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. (Photo | TV distributin/ Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the iconic sitcom "Friends", has said the team will never do a "scripted" reunion.

According to Vulture, Kauffman, who created the NBC show with David Crane, said she is up for an unscripted reunion of the team where they will share their experiences about working on the popular series.

"If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I'm totally behind it. Nothing scripted. We will not do anything scripted," she told reporters at the Producer Guild Awards where she was bestowed with the Norman Lear Achievement in Television Award.

Kauffman added if there is a reunion, they hope to have it on HBO Max -- Warner Media's forthcoming streaming service, which will be home to all the 10 seasons of "Friends" in May.

Reports of HBO Max's "Friends" reunion started doing the rounds last November.

"Friends" starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer premiered in September 1994.

It was a phenomenon during its decade-long run and later went on to find cult status with new audiences through TV reruns and Netflix.

