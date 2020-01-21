Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow part of Create & Cultivate's 100 List

The platform will celebrate the list-makers on Thursday at Valentine in downtown Los Angeles.

Published: 21st January 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow

Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hollywood actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell and Jameela Jamil have been recognised by women-led business platform Create & Cultivate for their achievements in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

The platform will celebrate the list-makers on Thursday at Valentine in downtown Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, organising consultant and author Marie Kondo, actor-author Nicole Richie, supermodel Tyra Banks, actors Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Olivia Culpo, Dove Cameron and Julianne Hough, singer Bebe Rexha and pop-rock band HAIM and Dove Cameron are also part of the list.

Priyanka took to Twitter to thank the platform for featuring her in the entertainment category.

"Thank you @createcultivate for featuring me in this year's #CreateCultivate100 list in the entertainment category," she tweeted alongside a link of the feature in which she talks about her experiences.

The fourth annual Create & Cultivate list's fashion category include Minnie Mouse, Hollywood stylist Karla Welch, model Iskra Lawrence, influencer Brittany Xavier and designer Rachel Antonoff.

Lily Aldridge, who launched a fragrance line 2019, has been honoured for her contribution in the arena of beauty along with Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare, Rihanna's Fenty makeup artist Priscilla Ono, Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr, Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey and facialist Shani Darden.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gwyneth Paltrow Create and Cultivate Priyanka Chopra on Create and Cultivate 100 list
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp