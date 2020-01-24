'Hobbs & Shaw' director working on big-screen adaptation of 'Kung Fu'

By Express News Service

Director David Leitch known for directing films such as Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw will be teaming up with Universal for an adaptation of 1970s martial arts Western TV show Kung Fu.



The show, which ran for three seasons across from 1972 to 1975, featured the late David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, a Shaolin monk who travels through the American Old West.



The series also featured actors such as Radames Pera, Keye Luke and Philip Ahn.

It’s speculated that the big-screen adaptation will be produced by Leitch in collaboration with his 87North Productions partner Kelly McCormick and Stephen L’Hereaux.



Interestingly, Ed Spielman, who co-created the original show, is on board as executive producer.