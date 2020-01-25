Home Entertainment English

Bill Murray says 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'  will work

Veteran actor Bill Murray is confident that Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife will honour the legacy of the franchise and live up to the expectations of fans.

Published: 25th January 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Still from the movie

Still from the movie

By Express News Service

The 68-year-old actor is coming back as paranormal investigator Peter Venkman, a part he played in the first two Ghostbusters movies alongside Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. Ramis passed away in 2014, but Aykroyd and Hudson are returning for the new film. “Well, we are a man down. That’s the deal. And that’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written,” said Murray.

According to a report, Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson have meaningful roles in the movie, but “they won’t be the central heroes this time.” Murray said he has read the script and it has a lot of emotion. “The script is good. It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It’s gonna work,” he said. Reitman has directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. The project is being headlined by Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and McKenna Grace.

