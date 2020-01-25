Home Entertainment English

Sad news women of the world! Brad Pitt is not on Tinder

I'm not even really sure how it all works. It just sounded funny to me, he said.

Published: 25th January 2020

American actor Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Brad Pitt's SAG win won't make it to his Tinder bio as the actor doesn't have a profile on the dating app.

The 56-year-old actor had joked during the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) awards that his outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role win for his work on "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" would boost his chances of finding on the the portal.

During an interview with Extra magazine, Pitt was asked if he was aware that Tinder subscriptions had risen because of his comments, to which he replied: ''I'm not on it. I'm not even really sure how it all works. It just sounded funny to me".

While accepting his trophy at the awards ceremony last week, Pitt said he would add the honour to his list of achievements on his profile.

''I go to add this to my Tinder profile, Thank you my brothers and sisters, this means so much. More than I can possibly fathom. I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerising, so I thank you all," the actor said in his acceptance speech leaving the audience in splits.

