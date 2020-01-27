Home Entertainment English

Billie Ellish emerges as the top winner at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish wins for best album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", best song and record for "Bad Guy" and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Published: 27th January 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Billie Ellish at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Billie Ellish at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Billie Ellish had a history-making night at the 2020 Grammy awards as she swept the four biggest prizes -- best new artiste, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Eilish, 18, became the youngest solo performer to ever win the album of the year trophy for debut 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go', breaking Taylor Swift's record, who won the award at age of 20 for "Fearless".

She also became the first artiste in 39 years to take home the four major awards. Soft rock staple Christopher Cross was the last artiste to do so, in 1981.

In the album of the year category, Ellish was nominated alongside Bon Iver ("I, I"), Lana Del Rey ("Norman F***ing Rockwell"), Ariana Grande ("Thank U, Next"), H.E.R. ("I Used to Know Her"), Lil Nas X ("7"), Lizzo ("Cuz I Love You") and Vampire Weekend ("Father of the Bride").

"Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?" she said after accepting the award.

Earlier in the ceremony, Ellish won record of the year and song of the year for "Bad Guy" and was accompanied on stage by her brother Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote the chartbuster with her.

"This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them and this is my brother Finneas and he's my best friend.

"I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kinds of things but I genuinely want to say I'm so grateful and I'm so honoured to be here amongst all of you," the star said.

Ellish also made her Grammys performance debut with a musical act on "ocean eyes".

