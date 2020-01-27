Michelle Obama wins Grammy for 'Becoming' audio book

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Former US First Lady Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner now.

Obama was honoured with the best spoken word album of the year award for her bestselling memoir "Becoming" during the 2020 Grammy's preshow festivities in Los Angeles on Sunday.

She beat out the Beastie Boys, Erik Alexandrakis' "I.V.Catatonia", John Waters' "Mr.Know It All", and Sekou Andrews' "Sekou Andrews & The String Theory" albums in the category.

"Becoming" follows Obama's life growing up on the South Side of Chicago through her years as first lady of the United States.

She is not the only Grammy winner in the family, as her husband, former US President Barack Obama has won two Grammy awards in the same category for his memoirs "Dreams from My Father" (2006) and "The Audacity of Hope" (2008).

Obama is also the the second first lady to win a Grammy.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also took home a Grammy in the same category for her book, "It Takes a Village", in 1997, while husband Bill Clinton was president.

President Clinton also won twice for spoken word and was nominated twice.

President Jimmy Carter was also a three-time Grammy winner.