The falcon and the winter soldier release preponed

By Express News Service

The most expected Marvel series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which is produced by Disney+, will be out ahead of the initial release date. According to reports, the streaming platform has pushed up the date to somewhere in August. The series will feature Anthony Mackie and Sebastian, who will be seen playing the Marvel superheroes Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, respectively. In addition to that, the series will also feature another character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe—Baron Zemo (played by Daniel Bruhl), who was one of the villains in Civil War.

The series will have connections to the upcoming Marvel films, and it is likely to show Sam Wilson’s transformation from Falcon to Captain America. The series will also feature Noah Mills, but details of her role is still undisclosed.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is all set to release Black Widow in May. The film features Scarlett Johansson in the beloved character, Natasha Romanoff. In addition to that, Marvel also has WandaVision series lined up to release this year.