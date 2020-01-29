Rohit Shetty collaborates with 'Bad Boys for Life' team

By Express News Service

Director Rohit Shetty has announced his association with the upcoming Hollywood cop-action comedy Bad Boys for Life. The film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is set for release in India on January 31. In a video, Rohit is seen introducing the legendary duo of ‘videshi cops’, while also talking about his own cop franchise comprising Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

“The Bad Boys franchise has always had top-notch action and the upcoming Bad Boys for Life is nothing but a winner. I am proud to be associated with Bad Boys in India. I would certainly want to take this franchise forward in Indian cinema,” Rohit said.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director - Sony Pictures Entertainment India, added, “We are so glad to be associated with ace director Rohit Shetty for our upcoming film. He is the perfect ambassador for the movie as audiences love him for his stylish high octane action in his films, which is truly synonymous with what Bad Boys is about.”Presented by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, Bad Boys for Life will be released this Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.