'Lethal Weapon 5' is happening

By Express News Service

Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, and others are returning for Lethal Weapon 5, according to producer Dan Lin. The filmmaker mentioned the long-awaited sequel in a recent interview. Lin said that “the original cast is coming back” for Lethal Weapon 5.

“We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Donner’s coming back,” Lin said. “The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story itself is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script.”This was a big reveal, as precious few details have come out about Lethal Weapon 5 so far. Donner had directed all four of the original Lethal Weapon movies, as well as many other treasured franchises over the years. His last feature film, 16 Blocks, was released in 2006. He took a few more producing credits after that, but even that ended in 2012. Donner turns 90 in April.