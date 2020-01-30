Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Fast and Furious 9 first look out

F9’s villain is expected to be played by Charlize Theron.

Vin Diesel

By Express News Service

With Fast and Furious 9 all set for release on May 22, the first look and teaser clip of the upcoming action film has been revealed and fans have got the first glimpse of what the film’s protagonists are up to. The teaser, which was shared on social media on Tuesday night, shows franchise stars Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty) taking care of the former’s son Brian, who was revealed in the climax of the previous film.

In a monologue, Toretto expresses how he has to be more careful with his life as he is now a father. The teaser ends with Letty giving Brian the iconic cross that Toretto has been seen wearing throughout the franchise.

The plot details are still largely unknown. Michael Rooker and John Cena will join the cast this time. F9 star Diesel had earlier revealed that the full trailer of the film will be unveiled on January 31. Meanwhile, the appearance of Fast and Furious franchise actors, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham, in the new film also remains unconfirmed.

F9's villain is expected to be played by Charlize Theron. She was introduced in the last Fast and Furious film as a 'high tech terrorist'. Whether she serves as the primary antagonist or the makers introduce other villains as well is yet to be seen. Other actors returning to the ninth instalment include Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jordana Brewster.
 

Fast and Furious 9
