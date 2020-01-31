Home Entertainment English

Hope more men watch female-led movies like 'Birds of Prey': Margot Robbie

"Birds of Prey" also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Published: 31st January 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

BIRDS OF PREY

BIRDS OF PREY (Release Date: February 7): (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor-producer Margot Robbie hopes more and more men turn up to watch female-driven films, like her latest "Birds of Prey", as she believes they will be able to relate with such stories.

Robbie is returning as Harley Quinn in "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)", on which she also serves as producer.

Directed by Cathy Yan, the DC film has been penned by "Bumblebee" scribe Christina Hodson.

"Birds of Prey" also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Robbie said she watches films regardless of the protagonists gender.

"I hope that guys watch films with female leads as much as they watch ones with male leads. 'Cause I watch films despite the gender of the protagonist and find a way to relate just on human behaviour. I feel if more men watch female-driven content they'd find a way to relate as well," the 29-year-old actor told Sky News at the premiere of the movie here.

The new film is a spin-off of "Suicide Squad" that introduced Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Robbie said despite being a champion of women's rights, she ultimately wanted the best person for the directing job.

"It was a big priority for me to always seek opportunities for women because they categorically and historically get fewer opportunities.However, at the end of the day, the best person for the job should get the job and if the best person that came in was a guy we would have had a guy directing this film, but Cathy was the best person for this job," she added.

This award season has been a let down when it comes to a lack of female nominees in the directing categories at this year's BAFTAs and Oscars and the actor hopes next year is better.

"I hope that's not the case next year. I loved a lot of movies this year, I loved movies that were directed by phenomenal female directors as well, but yeah, what can you do?" Robbie said.

She is nominated for best supporting actress BAFTA for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" and "Bombshell".

She has also earned an Oscar nod for "Bombshell".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Birds of Prey Margot Robbie
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp