Home Entertainment English

#MeToo: Harvey Weinstein offered 3 movies to a woman for threesome

Two more women took the witness' stand in New York on Wednesday. They described unwanted sexual encounters with Weinstein in 2004 and 2005.

Published: 31st January 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Harvey Weinstein

Sexual abuse accused Harvey Weinstein (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A witness has testified that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had offered her three films in exchange for a threesome.

Two more women took the witness' stand in New York on Wednesday. They described unwanted sexual encounters with Weinstein in 2004 and 2005, reports ABC News.

Dawn Dunning testified that Weinstein took an interest in her after meeting the 26-year-old aspiring actress in 2004 at a Manhattan nightclub where she worked as a waitress.

She testified that after other meetings, Weinstein invited her and her fiance to join him at numerous New York events. Dunning did a screen test for Weinstein's company at his office.

One day Weinstein invited her to a boutique hotel in Manhattan where he was working. The suite was full of people, but he brought her into a bedroom and without warning slipped his fingers beneath her skirt and into her vagina, she testified.

"I just kind of froze for a minute, then stood up," Dunning said.

"He told me not to make a big deal about it. He apologised, said it wouldn't happen again. And then we walked back out into the other room."

Within a month, one of Weinstein's assistant asked Dunning to meet the producer at a Manhattan hotel to sign contracts for film roles for which she had been auditioning.

She accompanied the assistant to a hotel room, where Weinstein laid out three contracts on a table.

"He said a 'here are contracts for three films. I'll sign them today if you slept (sic) with me and my assistant.'"

Dunning rebuffed the advance, and Weinstein grew angry.

"He started screaming at me," she said. "He said, 'you'll never make it in this business! This is how this industry works.'"

Weinstein then ticked off a trio of famous actresses he claimed slept with him to get ahead professionally. Terrified, Dunning said, she ran out the door and down the hallway to the elevator.

"I stopped acting after that," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
#MeToo Hollywood Harvey Weinstein
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp