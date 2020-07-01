'Fleabag' star Ben Aldridge comes out as 'proud' member of LGBTQ+ community

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Ben Aldridge, best known for starring in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's award-winning series "Fleabag", said he is "proud and thankful" to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 34-year-old actor made the revelation in an Instagram post marking the end of Pride month.

He said his own "journey to pride" had been "a long one".

"The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it," Aldridge wrote.

"So much won. So much more to fight for," he added.

The actor also shared some black-and-white photos from historic Pride marches along with a short video showing him kissing a man on the cheek.

Aldridge has also appeared on military drama "Our Girl", historical drama "Reign" and most recently starred as Thomas Wayne in Batman prequel series "Pennyworth".