STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Justin Bieber rents USD 5 million Hamptons home for three-week getaway

As per the outlet, the 'Sorry' singer is planning to stay at the pricey Old Montauk Highway pad -- which includes ocean views and a pool -- for three weeks, from the end of July to the middle of Augus

Published: 01st July 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has rented a home in Hamptons for a three-week getaway.

According to Page Six, the 26-year-old pop star has rented a USD 5 million, five-bedroom home in Montauk for USD 375,000.

As per the outlet, the 'Sorry' singer is planning to stay at the pricey Old Montauk Highway pad -- which includes ocean views and a pool -- for three weeks, from the end of July to the middle of August.

A source told the outlet that the house was not on the market, and the owners agreed to move out to let the Biebers (Justin and wife Hailey) have the space.

Sources say the lease was negotiated by Nest Seekers' Dylan Eckardt, a celebrity real-estate agent known as the Prince of Montauk.

A representative for Bieber told the outlet that the story is "false."

Eckardt also allegedly found singer Rihanna a USD 415,000 place in Sag Harbor for mid-July to mid-August. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber Hampton home rent
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp