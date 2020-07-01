Justin Bieber rents USD 5 million Hamptons home for three-week getaway

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has rented a home in Hamptons for a three-week getaway.

According to Page Six, the 26-year-old pop star has rented a USD 5 million, five-bedroom home in Montauk for USD 375,000.

As per the outlet, the 'Sorry' singer is planning to stay at the pricey Old Montauk Highway pad -- which includes ocean views and a pool -- for three weeks, from the end of July to the middle of August.

A source told the outlet that the house was not on the market, and the owners agreed to move out to let the Biebers (Justin and wife Hailey) have the space.

Sources say the lease was negotiated by Nest Seekers' Dylan Eckardt, a celebrity real-estate agent known as the Prince of Montauk.

A representative for Bieber told the outlet that the story is "false."

Eckardt also allegedly found singer Rihanna a USD 415,000 place in Sag Harbor for mid-July to mid-August.