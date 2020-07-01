Robert De Niro’s 'The War with Grandpa' gets a release date

By Express News Service

101 Studios has announced that Robert De Niro’s comedy The War With Grandpa will be released theatrically on September 18, 2020.

Directed by Tim Hill (The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run), the film also stars Oakes Fegley (Wonderstruck, Goldfinch).Based on Robert Kimmel Smith’s popular children’s fiction novel of the same name, the film revolves around a battle of wits between a grandfather and grandson.

Their bond turns sour after the former has to move to the latter’s home and try to claim ownership of a bedroom.

Scripted by Matt Ember and Tom Astle, the film have Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Laura Marano, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin and Jane Seymour filling up the secondary characters.

The film is being backed by Marro Media Company and will be released jointly by 101 Studios and Brookdale Studios.

“The War With Grandpa is a labour of love because the book was read and pitched to me by my then eight-year-old son, Tre. This film is a true family affair,” said Rosa Peart, producer and co-founder of Marro Media Company, in a statement.

“We wanted to make a film where everyone of all ages can watch and enjoy. We are very excited to introduce the next generation of kids to a once in a generation actor, Mr. De Niro.”

In his statement, Marvin Peart, CEO of Brookdale Studios said, “Brookdale is thrilled that our inaugural release is The War with Grandpa. With laughs from start to finish and a remarkable cast led by Robert De Niro, this film is the ultimate family film that we can’t wait for audiences everywhere to see.”

“As theatres are coming back online, we are very excited to release a film that the whole family can attend,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “In fact, what drew us in most to the project is the universal family themes. The film chronicles the always tumultuous, but loving family dynamics–themes that will resonate with everyone.”